Kelvin, Tracy in run-off for PNM leadership

Tracy Davidson-Celestine - DAVID REID

In a repeat of the 2016 PNM Tobago Council elections, a run-off will decide who will lead the party for the next four years. Ironically, incumbent leader Kelvin Charles will face his 2016 rival Tracy Davidson-Celestine again after the pair garnered the most votes but insufficient for a clear mandate.

The announcement was made around 7.30pm on Monday, over 25 hours after polls closed at 6pm on Sunday. The other leadership candidates were Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack and former THA presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus.