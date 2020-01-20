'Chico' charged with 2017 murders

CHARGED: Anthony "Chico" Moore, charged with two murders committed in 2017. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A Belmont man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today charged with the murders of Mukhtar Ali and Jamal Modeste; and shooting with intent against a woman on Sunday December, 2017.

A TTPS release stated that Anthony "Chico" Moore, 24, a hospital attendant, of St Francois Valley Road, Belmont, was also charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, on Friday January 17.

Ali, aka "Taboo", 25, and Modeste, 29, both of Belmont, were in the company of a female friend at Modeste’s home on Sunday December 3, 2017, when they were shot at by an assailant. Ali died on the scene while Modeste and the female victim were taken to hospital for treatment where Modeste subsequently died.

Investigations were supervised by Ag Supt Martin, Ag Insp Persad and Sgt Mongroo, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region I, while Moore was charged by PC Pereira on Friday January 17.