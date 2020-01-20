3 women and a baby all reported missing

MISSING: Cammie Moore - TTPS

Three women, including a 16-year-old mother, and a baby, have been reported missing to the police in three unrelated cases.

The TTPS, in press release, issued on Monday, stated that a Freeport teenager and her baby; a Ste Madeleine woman and a woman from Santa Cruz woman are all unaccounted for.

The police said that Arianna Solomon, 16, and her nine-month-old son Ishmael Solomon are unaccounted for.

The mother, according to police, was last seen leaving her John Persad Trace home at 9 am on Saturday. She was reported missing to the Freeport Police Station on the same date.

The teen is of mixed descent, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, slim-built, with blonde and black hair, light brown complexion, she was

last seen wearing a lilac dress and baby Ishmael was wearing a green onesie.

Also missing is 33-year-old Anastasia Mota who was last seen at her Montgomery Trace, Ste Madeleine home at 8.30 am last Friday. She was reported missing to the Ste Madeleine Police Station later on Saturday. Mota is of African descent, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, slim-built, 160lbs with shoulder length black hair, brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans, a blue long sleeve blouse and a pair of white slippers.

In the last incident, Cammie Moore, 39, of Joropo Drive Extension, San Boucad, Santa Cruz was last seen at the Croisee, San Juan, at 7 am on Saturday. She was reported missing to the Santa Cruz Police Station on the same date.

Moore is of African descent, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, medium built, with afro hairstyle with a light brown complexion. She was last seen

wearing a pair of black long pants, a yellow t-shirt and sandals. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three women and the baby are asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or at any police station or share information via the

TTPS App.