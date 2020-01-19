Young to meet with chamber to discuss crime

National Security Minister Stuart Young speaks at a post-cabinet press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on Thursday. - Sureash Cholai

National Security Minister Stuart Young said he intends to hold a multi-stakeholder meeting with the TT Chamber of Commerce to discuss issues of crime and violence.

The TT Chamber held a meeting on Saturday to discuss crime in the wake of several shootings and murders in downtown Port of Spain and Arima last week.

Young said in the past he has held meetings to address concerns from the business community and intend to do so again to answer questions they may have.

"As the Minister of National Security, I have met with the majority of chambers of commerce and I intend to do so again on a larger scale.

I intend to arrange for consultation between the arms of national security, including the police service and the Defence Force and various stakeholders to discuss concerns and ideas."

Newsday spoke with CEO of the chamber Gabriel Faria who said the outcome of Saturday's meeting will be published via an official media release on Monday.

Faria also said the board was discussing the issues up until Sunday afternoon.