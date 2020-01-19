Young hits back at Moonilal: He’s the king of distractions

National Security Minister Stuart Young speaks at a post-cabinet press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, Port of Spain on Thursday. - Sureash Cholai

National Security Minister Stuart Young said he is prepared to fulfill his obligations as a leader without fear and answer to those in authority.

Speaking with Newsday on Sunday, Young responded to calls from Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that he should appear before a Joint Select Committee to explain statements made during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Responding to Moonilal's remarks, Young said while he was ready to answer for his comments, he chose not to address Moonilal specifically and accused the Oropouche East MP of having his own questions to answer.

"In TT, the Opposition has the right to make parliamentary requests. I am always prepared to fulfill my duties without fear.

"In my humble view, Dr Moonilal is the king of distractions and someone with lots of questions to answer, so I generally don’t engage him specifically."

Last Thursday, Young alleged that criminals were being paid by "certain individuals" to commit random shootings of innocent people so as to try to destabilise this society.

During the briefing, Young cited a series of shootings and murders last December in which he claimed were being orchestrated by a group of people to spread fear and panic. Young's remarks drew criticism from Moonilal who challenged him to appear before a Joint Select Committee to explain the remarks he described as "outlandish and reckless."