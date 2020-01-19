Voters being mislead Tsoiafatt-Angus on PNM Tobago polls

Former THA presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus. - DAVID REID

Leadership candidate Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus on Sunday accused some presiding officers of deliberately trying to mislead voters in the People's National Movement Tobago Council internal election.

The former Tobago House of Assembly presiding officer said some voters were being told they must vote for incumbent leader Kelvin Charles and his entire slate.

She said there are no rules stating that people must vote for an entire slate of candidates.

"At some point, one lady called me very angry because she said she went to the station and while giving her instructions, they were telling her vote right here, vote for Kelvin. And she just got very angry and left. She didn't even bother to vote. She called me ranting and raving about that," Tsoiafatt-Angus said.

"They were telling people that you have to vote for all of the slate. If you don't vote for every page, your whole thing is going to be spoilt. And that is not so. If you go to vote for a political leader, you don't have to vote for the rest. And so voters were a little perturbed about that."

Tsoiafatt-Angus said her lawyer was able to "iron that out."

She urged presiding officers to stop misleading the people "because there are no rules in that regard."

Tsoiafatt-Angus said despite some challenges in terms of people not being on the voters' list, the turnout has been overwhelming, particularly at Mason Hall, Calder Hall, Bon Accord and Plymouth.

"In the east, because of church they were a little bit slow in coming out in the morning, but they picked up."