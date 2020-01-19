Suspects in PoS shootings released

Three men who were held for a shooting spree in downtown Port of Spain last Wednesday that ended in two deaths have been released, as police continue their search for the gunmen.

Police said the three men, all of whom are in their early twenties, were held along Picton Road, Laventille, minutes after a gunfight with police. They were eventually released on Sunday morning pending further enquiries.

The shooting which happened at the corner of Prince and Queen Streets on Wednesday afternoon ended with the deaths of two men identified as Aaron and Toes.

One woman, Shakira Moona, 18, was shot in her arm and leg. She was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital and treated for the wounds.

The shooters escaped in a white Nissan Tiida, but were intercepted by members of the Inter Agency Task Force along the Eastern Main Road, Laventille, shortly after.

Both the gunmen and police shot at each other, but no one was hurt.

The gunmen ran out of the car leaving a pistol behind.