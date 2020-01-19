Suspect held after shooting at police

A 24-year-old man of Bath Street, Laventille, was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly shot at police officers who were on foot patrol in east Port of Spain.

According to police reports, around 2.20 pm, constables Bacchus and Bonnet of the Besson Street Operations Unit were walking south along Nelson Street when they heard gunshots.

The officers saw a man of African descent, slim built, bareback with wearing black three-quarter pants running up Calvary Hill, Laventille. No one was injured in the shooting.

The officers, with the assistance of other colleagues, arrested the suspect without the firearm.