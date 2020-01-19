Shell gets approval for new gas development

SHELL TT has announced a final investment decision (FID) on the development of Block 5C (Barracuda) in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA).

Barracuda is a greenfield (new) gas development and will involve a two-well subsea tie-back to existing infrastructure in the ECMA, helping grow and sustain production in the acreage.

A statement from the company on Sunday said first gas from Barracuda is expected in 2021 and will supply both the domestic gas and export markets. Execution has already begun on this project, the company added.

“We are very excited about this project as it demonstrates our commitment to pursue our near-term development programme and will add upwards of 25kboe/d of sustained near-term production to our operations. It also aligns seamlessly with our medium to long term growth strategy in Trinidad and Tobago and our commitment to help to secure the country’s energy future,” said Shell’s VP and Country Chair, Eugene Okpere.

The signing of the definitive agreements with the TT, back in August 2019, served as a key catalyst in helping to take Barracuda to FID and progress another important sub-surface development near the North Coast Marine Area (NCMA), known as Colibri, the statement added.