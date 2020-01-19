Iraq thanks Pollard for opening doors Tobagonian hopeful of Red Force call-up

Atlantic sport ambassador Kieron Pollard, left, and Iraq Thomas who won a cricket scholarship in 2015. -

IRAQ Thomas, 27, is looking forward to returning “home” to the Congresbury Cricket Club this season and is hoping strong performances will open the door for more opportunities, including contracts in the popular T20 leagues.

Thomas, who hails from Tobago, last played for the English club in 2018 and was part of the first XI team’s title winning campaign in 2017.

In the title winning season, Thomas was the team’s second highest run scorer with 805 runs at an average of 50.31 with five fifties and two centuries.

In 2015, Thomas and another young cricketer won a scholarship to travel to England for two months through the Atlantic/Kieron Pollard scholarship.

Looking back to that time, Thomas said, “It was a great opportunity that came at the right time and I took it with both hands and ran with it. It has opened up more doors in England and still has, as I'm still getting the chance to play with some great clubs, so massive thanks to Kieron Pollard and (Queen's Park cricket administrator) Mr Bryan Davis and everyone else who was instrumental in making it happen.”

Thomas created a stir back in 2016 when he slammed a century in just 21 deliveries for Scarborough/Mason Hall in the Tobago Cricket Association T20 Tournament. His power at the crease will be on full display yet again for the Congresbury fans.

“The club is delighted to announce the return of TT all-rounder Keiron Anthony Thomas for the 2020 season,” a statement on the club’s Facebook page stated.

Congresbury expects Thomas to be a popular player on the team.

The club said, “Thomas, who bowls medium-fast seamers as well, will undoubtedly be a huge hit with all Congresbury members and we hope he will continue to entertain us at King George V playing fields.

“We are absolutely delighted to have secured one of the most exciting cricketers in our league for the new campaign and we hope Iraq will continue to show his quality in the forthcoming season. Welcome home Raqi.”

On returning to Congresbury, Thomas told Newsday on Friday, “I feel delighted to be back in Congresbury as it's like a second home to me and I have a very good relationship with the players and the members. I also have a lot of good cricketing memories there and looking forward to making more this coming season.”

The Tobagonian has set personal and team goals for the premiership two club.

“I have a lot of goals for the coming season. Some of them is to work on my fitness and (the) mental part of my cricket more to take my game to the next level to enable me to showcase my abilities, also help my club win the league and take them to premiership one. By doing this hopefully it will open more doors and opportunities for me in the near future.”

Thomas is eyeing a call up to the national senior team one day and a contract in T20 leagues. “Representing my country has always been one of my dreams and aspirations and I have never given up on that dream to this day. Yes, I am looking forward to that chance in the CPL and other T20 franchise cricket around the world. I back my ability and I think that I am capable to compete in these leagues.”