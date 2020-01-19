'I woke up feeling confident'

PNM leadership candidate Joel Jack smiles after voting at John Dial Multi-Purpose Facility on Sunday. PHOTO BY KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY - KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

ASPIRING political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council, Joel Jack said he woke up feeling like a winner as he spoke to the media after voting at the polling station at the John Dial Multipurpose Facility on Sunday morning.

Speaking with members of the media at 10.10am, the Deputy Chief Secretary said: “I woke up feeling confident and elated… I am confident that at 7pm, persons would have selected me as the political leader for the PNM Tobago Island Council for 2020 and onwards.

“I think today is a day where members of the PNM Tobago Island Council will effect the change that is necessary and that they have talked about for a fairly long time during this campaign. I am excited and I am awaiting the counting of the votes."

Jack said the high turnout early in the day augurs well for his campaign.

"My team, we are on the ground and given the fact that we’re close to 70 ballots at the John Dial polling station and as well we crossed 70 at the Canaan polling station, what it seems is that persons are coming out early in their numbers to cast their votes.”

Jack said “the process inside ran very smooth.”

“No fuss, very smooth… the presiding officer is managing the polling station every well and it went smoothly. Within five or so minutes I was through."