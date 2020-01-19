Hinds destroys Hurricanes at Tarouba Red Force close in on victory as…

Leeward Islands Hurricanes fast bowler Alzarri Joseph bowls to TT Red Force batsman Bryan Charles in the West Indies Four-Day Championships at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Saturday. - Marvin Hamilton

TT Red Force all-rounder Terrance Hinds turned the West Indies Four-Day Championship match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes into a T20 contest on Saturday, punishing the bowlers with a magnificent display of power hitting as the Red Force closed the day in sight of victory.

Hinds, known for his exploits in the local windball cricket leagues, proved that he can deliver at first class level. Hinds, playing only his second first class match, struck his maiden hundred (102 not out) to help push Red Force to 552/9 declared in the first innings. That score gave Red Force a massive lead of 366 runs. In the second innings, Hurricanes were wobbling on 162/7 at stumps, still trailing by 204 runs.

The right-hander was so dominant that he moved from 50 not out at the start of the second session to 102 not out 25 minutes later. The strike rate by Hinds would have been impressive even in T20 cricket, as his knock came off 76 balls that included seven fours and eight sixes.

Hinds said, “I was not surprised (with my knock), I know I was putting in the work for a couple months. Hard work pays off and it showed today.” When he resumed on 50 not out after lunch he knew he had a chance to get a century. “It is a very good batting track, the longer you stay the easier to bat.”

Hinds said seeing his team-mates Yannic Cariah, Darren Bravo and Joshua Da Silva score hundreds this season gave him the motivation to get among the runs.

The message was clear to the Red Force batsmen as everyone played aggressively after resuming Saturday’s play on 337/4.

Da Silva, who started the day on 50 not out, could not bring up his second century of the tournament as he fell for 80. Cariah was dismissed for 46 and the pair of Odean Smith (five) and Akeal Hosein (ten) did not hang around for long.

With the score on 409/8 it seemed that the Red Force innings would fold quickly, but Hinds and Bryan Charles put on a partnership of 122 runs for the ninth wicket.

Charles showed his quality also, but was a bystander in the post lunch session as Hinds went on a rampage. Hinds gave the Hurricanes spinners a tough time with leg spinner Damion Jacobs feeling the pain. Hinds raced into the eighties with a six off Jacobs over mid-wicket. Charles could not get his 50, as he was bowled by Jacobs for 43 trying to heave a delivery on the leg side. Everyone seemed to be a batsman on the Red Force team, as debutant Magram got his first runs in first class cricket with a delicate late cut for four off Jacobs.

Hinds got to 96 with a six over long on off Jacobs and the milestone was now one hit away.

In the same over a slog sweep for six over the square leg fence got Hinds to 102 not out. Bravo declared with Red Force on 552/9 with Hinds getting a standing ovation from his team-mates and the Red Force technical staff.

In their second turn at the crease, Hurricanes had a 84-run opening partnership between Montcin Hodge and Kieran Powell. However, the Hurricanes fell apart in the final session and closed on 162/7.

Hodge (42) and Powell (40) both fell victim to Akeal Hosein as the the left-arm spinner had a fruitful afternoon. Hosein also took the wicket of the dangerous Jahmar Hamilton for one, before bowling Amir Jangoo for six to end the day with figures of 4/56 in 20 overs. Leg spinner Magram, who was introduced in the closing stages of the day, snatched 2/26 in eight overs. Sunday’s final day’s play will start at 9.40 am.