Enterprise man stabbed to death during fight

- Jeff Mayers

A Longdenville man who told police he stabbed another man during a fight remains in police custody and faces a possible charge of murder after the injured man died.

Police said 28-year-old Clint Edwards, of Gopaul Avenue, Enterprise, got into a fight with the suspect at Lamont Street, Chaguanas.

According to police, the circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not clear. A report stated, around 4 pm, the two men had an altercation and Edwards was stabbed. He died while receiving treatment.

The suspect was also injured, but his injuries did not warrant medical attention, police said.