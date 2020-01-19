Denise counts on PNM integrity amid concerns

PNM leadership candidate Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, right, smiles after voting with her husband Dr Dwight Angus at Signal Hill Community Centre on Sunday morning. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

Political leader aspirant, Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus is counting on the integrity of people as she awaits the results of Sunday’s People’s National Movement (PNM) internal elections.

Despite the relatively smooth process in the voting booths, there have been complaints that no electoral ink was used as well as allegations that names have been appearing twice on the voting list.

Questioned about this as she emerged from the polling station at the Signal Hill Community Centre on Sunday morning, Tsoiafatt Angus expressed concern.

“The last time, I think, we had ink. I really don’t know what to make of it. I think at this point, we really need to put some things in the hands of the Lord.

“At this point, I would like to count on the integrity of people, it is a challenge. Yes, I could see where it can have serious issues, but I honestly don’t know why they did not apply the ink,” she said as she promised to look further into it.

Tsoiafatt Angus described the process in the voting booth as quite smooth and was optimistic.

“The line seemed to be moving quite quickly. I’m very confident that this evening I would be victorious.”

Addressing the complaints, incumbent PNM political leader Kelvin Charles said names should not be on the list twice. On the issue of no ink being utilised, he said it was not customary at internal elections.

“The list should have been sanitised to treat with that (names appearing twice)...

"We don’t vote internally with ink. We didn’t do it in 2016, we didn’t even do it in 2018 when we were voting for the political leader, but to the extent that the names are duplicated, the process was supposed to take care of that because you’re voting by communities,” he said.