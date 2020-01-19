Davidson-Celestine hopeful for win in PNM Tobago polls

NO INK:Contender for the post of political leader of the People's National Movement's Tobago Council, Tracy Davidson-Celestine leaves the Argyle Community Centre after voting in the party's internal election on Sunday - Corey Connelly

People's National Movement (PNM) leadership candidate Tracy Davidson-Celestine says her chances of leading the party's Tobago Council are excellent.

Speaking to Newsday after voting at the Argyle Community Centre, Davidson-Celestine said she also had a committed team behind her.

"I have a team that has shown they are committed to the process, that they are willing to represent the people and members of the PNM in a particular way," she said.

"They are very experienced and we have demonstrated throughout the length and breath of the election that we can manage a campaign. Most of the people would have held some kind of political positions before. So they understand the election and voting process and have been doing quite a wonderful job in terms of managing the process in a particular way. The team has a very very good chance in this election."

Davidson-Celestine at the time she voted, 10.30am, about 230 members had already cast their ballots. She said 1,000 people are registered to vote at the Argyle Community Centre polling station.

Davidson-Celestine said the process was lengthy because there are some 17 positions on the executive being contested.

"It will take a relatively long time to vote because you are voting for all of the positions, all are available and up for grabs. So, given the geographical area and how voters have been organised, you would find that it will take quite a long time to vote."

Davidson-Celestine is being challenged by incumbent Kelvin Charles, former Tobago House of Assembly presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus and Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance Joel Jack.