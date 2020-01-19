CoP: Criminologists create panic on police shootings

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith -

TWO CRIMINOLOGISTS have been chastised by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith for commenting on matters, which he said, "they are not qualified to do."

In a four page media release on Saturday, titled, CoP: Laymen commenting on law enforcement causing undue panic, Griffith said “certain criminologists” were making comments in a field that they are not trained, qualified or experienced in. Griffith added that the comments were made in relation to law enforcement tactics, policies and strategies. He did not name the criminologists but said one, “a professor”, recently made the front page of a newspaper with his only input being "that he needs answers as to what is causing the homicides and what is being done."

“The value of a criminologist is vital to crime reduction, but primarily as it relates to their field, which involves understanding the causes of crime and seeking out the reason why persons commit crime,” the release stated.

He added that there is another criminologist who “has become the ultimate alarmist” and was quoted in the media regarding things which “had absolutely nothing to do with his expertise in criminology.”

"The concern lies, however, when such individuals now attempt to give the impression that they are tactical experts in armed conflict, of which a criminologist is not. In their zeal to make news, some now seem irresponsible by making reckless comments on armed conflict when they have no qualification or experience in counter revolutionary warfare, armed conflict, anti-ambush drills, intelligence gathering, tactical drills for armed conflict, both in defence and assault to name a few."

Griffith highlighted comments made by the criminologist who likened a recent police shootout in Port of Spain as guerilla-type tactics. He did single one criminologist Renee Cummings for praise saying she is one of those "whose multi-skilled and multi-layered approach is always appreciated, and welcome."

Griffith advised the media to “refrain from seeking comments from those with no qualification, experience or training in a sensitive topic, simply with an aim to get false, misleading and erratic comments by those with no concept of the subject matter as such alarmist comments serves no purpose other than misleading the public and causing undue panic."