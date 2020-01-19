Carnival Upmarket, showcases culture

Anokye Blissett, a visitor from New York, looks at some of the accessories on display at Culture BandTT’s booth, at Soaka’s Carnival UpMarket on Saturday. - Vidya Thurab

THE National Academy of the Performing Arts was transformed into a hub of activity, on Saturday, with a Carnival Upmarket hosted by Wow Events TT.

The event’s promoter, Ershad Mustapha, said the purpose of the event was to provide a wholesome experience for the entire family, which showcases the best of TT’s culture.

Items on display and for sale included Carnival wear, jewellery, accessories, food and drinks.

“People are not for country anymore and need to be for the country, to keep our culture alive,” said Mustapha.

The upmarket event is part of the Soaka Arts and Music Festival which began on January 17 and ends on Sunday.

On Friday, a pan event dubbed Iron Park was hosted in the Queen’s Park Savannah, while on Sunday, the Soaka till Sunrise fete will close off the festival.

Mustapha says the three-day weekend festival has also attracted tourists.

With the Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday on Monday, in the US, he said there was a co-ordinated effort with travel agencies to promote the festival and have US tourists book their weekend to visit the festival.

“Tourists get to see what TT is about and we get to appeal to an international market.”

He said 400 tourists booked with local agencies this year to take part in this year’s festival.

Upmarket patron Maya Doyle was excited to buy local oils and organic skincare products from vendors while trying the variety of food available.

“People usually don’t support local and it’s good to support local talent,” said Doyle.

Doyle said she’s most looking forward to playing J’Ouvert this year.

Owner of Culture Band TT, an afro-centric inspired clothing and accessory business, Geselle Beard said she was excited for the platform to showcase her work.

“I’m looking to meet new costumers and broaden my reach,” said Beard.