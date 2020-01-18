Venezuelan killed in Charlieville crash

VENEZUELAN Victor Castro Garcia died on Saturday morning after a car he was driving crashed into a steel barrier and flipped in Charlieville, Central Trinidad.

According to fire officials, they received a call around 5.02 am about the accident. When they arrived, they found a Venezuelan woman sitting near the overturned vehicle. There were four other Venezuelans inside the wreck – three men and a woman. Officers had to use hydraulic cutting tools to remove them from the car.

Fire officials said it appeared as though Garcia, who was heading north along Caroni Savannah Road, crashed into a steel barrier and a concrete barrier before the car landed on the hood.

Residents, alerted by the crash, attempted to remove the four people trapped in the car but were unsuccessful.

The survivors were taken to the Cunupia Health Centre and later taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, where they received treatment.

The five, all of whom had their registration cards, are from Tucupita.