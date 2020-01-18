St James children’s carnival is on

This photo, posted to the NCC’s website, shows St James children’s Carnival revelry during the 2019 Carnival season. After much uncertainty, the NCC declared on Friday that this year’s edition of the popular show, will be held. - NCC

After almost a week’s uncertainty, the children’s parade in St James is on for Carnival 2020. This was revealed by both NCC officials and the St James Children’s Carnival Committee following a meeting on Friday.

The meeting was prompted by a notice published in the newspapers earlier in the week advising all children, band leaders, DJs, judges and sponsors that the event was cancelled The NCC’s Rosalind Gabriel said after seeing the notice, she told herself that could not happen. She said even before the meeting was held she knew to herself that the NCC would not allow the cancellation of the event.

“We just needed to take some time to formulate a plan. We are making sure this competition happens. So yes it will happen for Carnival 2020.”

Gabriel said although she was not present, a meeting was held on Friday morning and a committee was formed to keep the competition alive.

“A committee is formed and we will be saving that competition. The NCC is involved and so it would be a collaboration of a few people.

“There would be a few of the entities involved to keep it going. It will be the NCC, the Mayor, but I think the main funding for this competition will come from the NCC.”

Gabriel said she is hopeful the show would attract more sponsorships and has no doubts the competition would not happen.

Heading the committee, Murchison Brown also confirmed that the parade is on. He said the committee will be meeting again soon and a release would be put into the public domain as early as mid-next week.