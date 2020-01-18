Sharma: Kidnappers will say anything

DEAD: Dr Rudradeva Sharma -

The family of Dr Rudradeva Sharma, who was killed during an attempted kidnapping earlier in the week, have asked the public not to speculate over social media on circumstances surrounding his death.

The doctor’s uncle, former parliamentarian Chandresh Sharma made the call as he responded to an article in another newspaper on Friday. The Trinidad Guardian on Friday, in a report, said police had conflicting reports on what actually happened on the night of the incident.

The report spoke of one of the suspects had put a different twist on the kidnapping allegedly telling police that Dr Sharma was in fact the driver of the vehicle and the kidnap “suspects” were actually friends with the doctor. Sharma, in response, said the matter is under investigation and anyone in custody for a crime will say anything to try and save himself or herself.

“Anyone in this situation will say anything to save themself. We the family will not comment further as this thing is now under investigation,” the former MP and government minister said. Sharma said that both his family and relatives of Dr Prem Naidoo, who was also involved in the kidnapping but survived, remain traumatised.

“Dr Naidoo is not in a mental or physical state to speak with anyone. He is trying his very best to assist police. He is not even speaking with his own family on what happened because he is still in a state of shock.”

Dr Naidoo, 37, and Dr Sharma ,38, were abducted on Tuesday night by three men at Rushworth Street in San Fernando. While the abductors were making their escape with the doctors in Sharma’s white Honda CRV SUV, it crashed in Macaulay, killing Sharma on the spot.

Dr Naidoo and the three suspects were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where one of the suspects later died, while Dr Naidoo was discharged, the second suspect remains warded at the last suspect was discharged and is in police custody. Dr Sharma’s funeral is set for Sunday.