QRC fete embraces 2020

Nadia Batson - ROGER JACOB

THE annual QRC fete is promising great Carnival vibes for its 2020 edition which is titled Embrace. As the theme states, fete organisers want patrons to embrace the music, food, ambiance and additional improvements to the all-inclusive event.

Some of the leading artists will again return to provide top-class entertainment, including Kes The Band, Machel Montano, Dil-e-Nadan, Nadia Batson and Skinny Banton, among others.

The QRC Fete Royal committee will host the event on February 8 at the school grounds, Maraval Road, Port of Spain. The committee said the event will continue to feature a wide array of food choices such as wild meat, lamb, crispy skin pork, bake and shark, doubles, fish chowder, jerk pork, chicken, lobster and other options.

The premium drinks will include prosecco, vodka, whisky, rum, beer and brandy, said a media release. Wine bars and non-alcoholic options are also in the mix, with three large bars being strategically placed for prompt service, the release said.

Several changes have been made to ensure maximum enjoyment of the premium event, inlcuding improved parking and shuttle services and a new entrance to the fete. Patrons will see an increased shuttle service to ensure timely pick up and drop off to the college, the release said.

Secured parking will be available at Tatil car park, Stollmeyer’s Castle, and the western end of Queen’s Park Savannah, just opposite the venue.

Funds raised from the event will go to school improvement projects. From last year's Fete Royal 2019 "Q", the Queen's Royal College Old Boys’ Association (OBA) purchased a new photo copying machine for the college and will be refurbishing the general science lab also.

Another college improvement project to be undertaken is the north lawn project which will create a safer environment for students, teachers, office staff and visitors to the college. The release said the project costs will exceed $500,000.

The QRC OBA said it looks forward to Embrace 2020.

Tickets are available at the school, 374-0638, 308-7465 and 472-4204 or qrcoba@gmail.com.