Nissan X-Gear passes Trini driving tests

MEN IN GEAR: From left, Nissan sales manager Silvano Guerra; sales director, Olivier Rochard; drive team member, David Quiroga; Massy Motors VP, Aloysius Bereaux and Massy Motors Asst VP, Kyle Wynyard with the Nissan Frontier X Gear which was launched on Friday at Massy Motors, Morvant - ROGER JACOB

Heavy rainfall was not enough to stall test drives of the Nissan Frontier X-Gear pickup truck as Massy Motors showcased the vehicles’ resilience, power and controls during a demonstration on Friday morning.

The trucks which were launched at the Massy Motors dealership, Morvant, offered the public a chance to ride in the latest models of the Frontier to get first hand experience of driving the vehicles in rough terrain and under less than ideal circumstances.

Speaking at the launch, Olivier Rochard Head of Sales for the Nissan Importers Business Unit in Latin America and the Caribbean, said similar to the vehicles they manufacture, the company has withstood the test of time and continues to improve on it’s market by offering customers quality for value.

“The Nissan Frontier has won more than 10 awards in Latin America. In comparison to the previous fiscal year, the Nissan Frontier registered a 5.5 per cent growth and it stands amongst the most successful models worldwide due to its off-road capacity and resistance.

“The concept has evolved from being durable, resistant and reliable to giving the customers the sensation of being able to get anywhere. With the arrival of the new Frontier X-Gear, we continue to give solid steps towards the future of mobility by introducing in our portfolio our brand’s vision.”

Rochard also thanked Massy Motors for their partnership and support which spanned over 50 years and said he looked forward to doing more business with them in the coming years.

Aloysius Bereaux, CEO of Massy Automotive Components Ltd, said he was happy to be part of the launch and thanked staff for their contribution to the event.

He also invited the public to look beyond the new X-Gear’s aesthetic appeal and appreciate its improved mechanical design, braking system and accurate steering system.

The X-Gear is available in four different models and their driving capabilities were put to the test on muddy inclines, gravel and dirt.