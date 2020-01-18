Machel, Iwer make peace at Xperience fete

Machel Montano and Iwer George team up for their performance at Xperience fete, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Saturday. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

A ROARING crowd greeted soca superstars Machel Montano, Neil "Iwer" George and Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle) as they performed their latest hit Conch Shell for the first time for the 2020 Carnival season.

The three joined forced at Xperience at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Montano revealed Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle) had asked him to bury his years-long feud with Iwer, and agreed it was time to do so.

Montano teamed up with Skinny Fabulous last year to write Dr Mashup, which was a response to Iwer's 2019 remix of Road March Bacchanal where he claimed — once again — he was "cheated out of" winning the 2018 Road March competition.

Iwer was the last of the three to be called on stage, sharing a hug with Montano after singing a few lyrics of the song.

The crowd did not stop cheering for even a second, with many already knowing all the lyrics to the song which was only released two days ago.

Both Montano and Iwer called on their fans to support them and spoke of unity. They said they were tired of the fighting, adding that Carnival is about love and unity.

Iwer then took over the stage for a few minutes to "bless" patrons, throwing bottles and even cases of water into the audience.