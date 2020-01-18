La Horquetta man found murdered

A 28-year-old La Horquetta man was found murdered on Saturday morning, hours after police responded to shooting in the area.

According to police reports, Kenrick Young was found dead in a bushy area at Phase Seven, La Horquetta. He was shot several times. Around 11.30 pm on Friday, police were notified of shooting in the area where Young’s body was found.

Officers responded but because of poor lighting, they could not see anything and returned to the scene on Saturday morning.

Young, police said, is not on their database as being involved in criminal activity and are still working on a motive for his killing. Young’s killing is the 23rd for the year.