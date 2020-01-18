Hinds cracks maiden 1st class century

TT Red Force batsmanTerrance Hinds. -

TERRANCE Hinds scored his maiden first class hundred with a knock of 102 not out, off just 76 deliveries, as the TT Red Force continue to dominate their West Indies Four-Day Championship contest against Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Hinds helped Red Force to a massive 552/9 declared in the first innings, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba on Saturday, a lead of 366 runs on first innings. His knock included seven fours and eight sixes.

Earlier in the innings, Red Force captain Darren Bravo struck 133, Joshua Da Silva cracked 80 and Jason Mohammed contributed 66. Hurricanes are currently 95/1 in their second innings, still trailing by 271 runs.