Defence Force get revenge on Parkites

Jordon Reynos of Police, left, battles Coker David of Paragon in a recent tournament at UWI-SPEC, St Augustine. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

Defence Force and Magnolia Hockey Club were crowed men and women champions, respectively, at the Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Sunday at UWI-SPEC, St. Augustine.

Defence Force finally got their revenge against Queen`s Park in a final, beating them 3-1 on penalties after drawing 3-3 at the end of regulation time. Queen's Park opened the scoring through Marcus Pascal in the fifth but Army levelled a minute later from a Javon Woodward strike. Once again, the Parkites took the lead in the 19th via Evan Farrell but Marcus James responded with a goal for his team two minutes later to tie the game 2-2. Shawn Lee Quay restored the lead for Queen's Park who seemed to be sailing away with victory until James scored his second of the match in the last minute, sending the game into penalties which they eventually won.

After the match, James said, “It was a really good feeling for us because we played the same team in yet another final, but this time we actually came out with the victory.”

On what the team did differently this time around he said, “Tactics, composure and last time for the final we were only attacking. This time we decided that we can attack, defend and play on the counter-attack because we are a very quick team.”

In the women's final, Savannah De Freitas scored the early goal for Magnolia in the third minute which stood until the 16th minute when Paragon`s Gabrielle Thompson equalised. However, Magnolia restored the lead through De Freitas sister, Shania, one minute later then Brianna Govia extended the lead 3-1 in the 23rd minute of action. Paragon made things interesting when Kirstin Thompson scored in the 26th but Magnolia held on to the 3-2 victory.

An overjoyed Savannah De Freitas said afterward, “It's a euphoric feeling every time it happens because you work so hard for the win and when you finally get it…it's like all your hard work finally paid off. Every time I score a goal, it gets goosebumps, from the time the tournament starts to when it finishes.”

Commenting on the game she said, “We actually went out there and had fun, things happened during the game that we couldn’t control but everyone remained calm, cool and collective. The hard work and the actual unity of the team helps a lot.”

In the men's veteran final, Police whipped Queen's Park 9-4 for the over-35 crown. Police scorers were Wayne Legerton (4th & 6th); Nicholas Wren (8th); Solomon Eccles (10th & 20th); Ron Alexander (14th); Ryan Ramberan (21st); Antonio Quashie (26th) and Kerwyn Hume (27th). Queen's Park had Darren Cowie (3rd & 23rd), Rob Wyatt (5th) and Ryan Cowie (30th) on the scoresheet.

GBTI GCC captured the bronze medal in the women's division after winning comprehensively 4-0 against Ventures. The goal scorers were Sarah Klautky 10th & 24th; Abosaide Cadogan 11th; Gabriella Xavier 17th. In the men's equivalent, Malvern defeated Paragon 3-1. Teague Marcano scored a double in the 3rd & 25th and Kristien Emmanuel netted in the12th. Joel Daniel was Paragon's lone scorer in the 32nd minute.

Special awards:

Most Valuable Player

Women – Alanna Lewis (Paragon)

Men – Mickel Pierre (TTDF)

Most Goals

Women – Gabriella Xavier (8 goals- GBTI GCC)

Men – Marcus James (12 goals – TTDF)

Goalkeeper of the tournament

Women – Alysa Xavier

Men – Karlos Stephen (TTDF)