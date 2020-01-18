De Four 'excited' for Pro League TV debut

THE TT Pro League match-up between Police FC and Defence Force on Sunday will be aired live on TTT for the first time in the league`s 18-year history.

The battle of the armed forces takes place at 4pm at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima in a round one match day seven fixture. The league kicked off on December 13, 2019 after the completion of the First Citizens Cup.

Instrumental in forming the historic television linkage was Cunupia FC coach Michael De Four, who is Managing Director of Talkabout Company Ltd that will handle the league's marketing.

Speaking to Newsday on Friday about the initiative De Four said, “The TT Pro League board facilitated this process because they approved my company to improve its outlook and package their product. A few members have already contacted me and as an entity in the Pro League, it is exciting.”

An animated De Four said the partnership will help the Pro League in the long run and help attract more sponsors. He believes more sports will begin following the Pro League blueprint when they see how the league has been positively rebranded.

“This is a first-time initiative for the Pro League and the company to put the league in a position to become more marketable and it will aid in the process of becoming self-sufficient. The Pro League is under a new path to have the football played the Trinidad and Tobago way and it supposed to represent a vibrant, energetic and exciting time for the league.

"I would hope that if this venture continues and is successful, it will be ground-breaking so that other sporting disciplines will approach us.”

Commenting briefly on the venture was CEO of TT Pro League Julia Baptiste.

“We welcome the initiative to increase the awareness of the TT Pro League; we hope to improve the social interaction between us and the public. We expect this collaboration to reap the benefits that are expected in order to help the league to the next level.”