Camps-Campins remembered

SAD KIND OF JOY: Relatives and friends, despite their grief, manage smiles as they look at a cellphone photo of artist and historian Adrian Camps-Campins after his funeral on Friday at the Church of the Assumption in Maraval. - Ayanna Kinsale

(George) Adrian Camps- Campins, artist and historian, will always be remembered as a “social butterfly” and someone who loved and enjoyed art.

Camps-Campins, 76, died on January 11. He was known for his artwork depicting TT’s historical events, architecture and customs. He was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of the West Indies in 2014.

HIs friends and family braved the morning rain on Friday to pay their final respects.

Camps-Campins’s long-time friend Robert Boos, who gave the eulogy, said Camps-Campins would also be remembered as the life of the party.

Speaking to Newsday after the funeral at the Church of the Assumption, Maraval, Boos said Camps-Campins lived his life doing what he loved.

“He was a great artist. We would remember him for the way he was. Today is not to moan or groan, but to celebrate who he was.

“Being an artist was his life. He loved paintings and he did it all. He was a great social butterfly,” Boos said.

Boos described Camps-Campins as “a great human being, a wonderful and eccentric person.

“I knew him all my life. He was the life of the party and loved nothing better.

“He loved dancing, cocktail parties, dinner parties, loved to meet new people and loved travelling,” Boos said.

Camps-Campins’ friend and collaborator, historian Fr Anthony de Verteuil, was one of the celebrants of the mass. Also at the funeral were Bridget Brereton, professor emerita of history at UWI, historian and publisher Gerard Besson and former Senate president Danny Montano.