2020 Calypso Monarch prize goes up to $800,000

National Calypso Monarch 2019 Ronald London celebrates with his uncle, Brian London, right, and supporters after winning the crown at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 1, 2019. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The first place prize for the 2020 Calypso Monarch competition has been increased from $700,000, last year, to $800,000.

So far, 205 calypsonians have registered to compete and hopefully take the crown from the 2019 Calypso Monarch, Ronaldo London.

Chief adjudicator Everald Snaggs explained there would be four days of preliminaries which began on Saturday at the National Carnival Commission VIP Lounge at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. He said for the prelims, semis and finals, calypsonians would sing two, one, and two songs respectively. Judging at calypso tents would begin on February 2.

Trinbago Unified Calypsonian’s Organisation president Lutalo "Brother Resistance" Masimba said the decision to return to two songs for the finals was voted on in a general meeting in mid-2019.