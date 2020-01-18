10,000 to vote in Tobago PNM election
AN estimated 10,000 People's National Movement members are expected to vote, on Sunday, in the party's Tobago Council internal election.
Some 17 executive positions, including political leader, chairman and general secretary, are up for grabs. Some 45 candidates are contesting.
Voting takes place between 8 am and 6 pm at 13 polling stations across the island.
Incumbent leader Kelvin Charles is hoping to lead the council for a second, four-year term. He won the 2016 internal election in a run-off, defeating rival Tracy Davidson-Celestine.
Today, Charles is again being challenged by Davidson-Celestine for the leadership of the Tobago Council. Two other candidates – former Tobago House of Assembly presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus and Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance and the Economy Joel Jack – are also in the race.
Alvin Pascall, chairman of the elections advisory committee, said all mechanisms are in place for a "free and fair" election.
Polling stations
Speyside Multi-Purpose Facility
Argyle Community Centre
Goodwood Community Centre
John Dial Community Centre
Calder Hall Community Centre
Parlatuvier Community Centre
Mason Hall Government Primary School
Bishop's High School
Signal Hill Community Centre
Bon Accord Community Centre
Mt Pleasant Community Centre
Montgomery Government School
Bethesda Multi-Purpose Facility
