10,000 to vote in Tobago PNM election

Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack after filing his nomination papers, last December, at the PNM headquarters in Scarborough. - DAVID REID

AN estimated 10,000 People's National Movement members are expected to vote, on Sunday, in the party's Tobago Council internal election.

Some 17 executive positions, including political leader, chairman and general secretary, are up for grabs. Some 45 candidates are contesting.

Voting takes place between 8 am and 6 pm at 13 polling stations across the island.

Incumbent leader Kelvin Charles is hoping to lead the council for a second, four-year term. He won the 2016 internal election in a run-off, defeating rival Tracy Davidson-Celestine.

Today, Charles is again being challenged by Davidson-Celestine for the leadership of the Tobago Council. Two other candidates – former Tobago House of Assembly presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus and Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance and the Economy Joel Jack – are also in the race.

Alvin Pascall, chairman of the elections advisory committee, said all mechanisms are in place for a "free and fair" election.

Polling stations

Speyside Multi-Purpose Facility

Argyle Community Centre

Goodwood Community Centre

John Dial Community Centre

Calder Hall Community Centre

Parlatuvier Community Centre

Mason Hall Government Primary School

Bishop's High School

Signal Hill Community Centre

Bon Accord Community Centre

Mt Pleasant Community Centre

Montgomery Government School

Bethesda Multi-Purpose Facility