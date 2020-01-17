TT’s Iraq returns to Congresbury Cricket Club

TT cricketer Keiron “Iraq” Thomas. PHOTO COURTESY CONGRESBURY CRICKET CLUB FACEBOOK PAGE - PHOTO COURTESY CONGRESBURY CRICKET CLUB FACEBOOK PAGE

KEIRON “Iraq” Thomas will make a return to the Congresbury Cricket Club in England for the 2020 season.

The Tobagonian created a stir back in 2016 when he slammed a century in just 21 deliveries for Scarborough/Mason Hall in the Tobago Cricket Association T20 Tournament.

“The club is delighted to announce the return of TT all-rounder Keiron Anthony Thomas for the 2020 season,” a statement on the club’s Facebook page stated.

Thomas, 27, last played for the club in 2018 and was part of the first XI title winning campaign in 2017.

In the title winning season, Thomas was the team’s second highest run scorer with 805 runs at an average of 50.31 with five fifties and two centuries.

Congresbury expects Thomas to be a popular player on the team. “Thomas, who bowls medium-fast seamers as well, will undoubtedly be a huge hit with all Congresbury members and we hope he will continue to entertain us at King George V playing fields.

“We are absolutely delighted to have secured one of the most exciting cricketers in our league for the new campaign and we hope Iraq will continue to show his quality in the forthcoming season. Welcome home Raqi.”