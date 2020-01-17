The Escape opens at Queen’s Hall

A scene from the play. -

RS/RR stages its latest play, The Escape, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's on Saturday and Sunday.

The Escape is a funny story in the age of match-making apps and how marriage survives, if it can, said a media release. A hilarious twist of events will leave the audience riveted with laughter and rooting for their favourite character, the release said.

The play features Richard Ragoobarsingh, Debra Boucaud Mason, Ria Ali, Aaron Schneider and introducing Joshua Boyce. It is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason with lighting by Celia Wells, costume by Sean Edwards and Jabili Rahway and, set furnishings by Fens of Marabella. The Escape is written by Ricardo Samuel.

RS/RR Productions has won many awards for its presentations, which includes best set, best production, best actor/actress and a wide selection of Awards for Best Comedic Presentations.

Showtimes are Saturday at 8.30 pm and Sunday at 6.30 pm.