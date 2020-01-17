‘Ratty’ killed in Malabar, grandfather in tears

The murder of a 19-year-old Malabar man left a grandfather in tears at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kedel “Ratty” Esdelle.

When reporters approached the grandfather at the Forensic Science Centre on Thursday he could only describe Esdelle as his first grandson before bursting into tears. He became so emotional he could no longer speak about Esdelle.

Newsday was told at about 5.40 pm, police responded to reports of a shooting at Mahogany Drive, Malabar.

When police arrived at the scene they found Esdelle on the road suffering from gunshot wounds. They took him to the Arima Health Facility, where he died at about5 5.50 pm.

Police recovered 17 spent shells while processing the scene.

The murder toll for the year stands at 21 according to police sources. Last year for the same period, the murder toll stood at 22.