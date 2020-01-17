Police arrest home invaders in Arouca

Three Arouca men in their early 20s are in police custody after they robbed a man of cash and valuables at his home and tried to take him hostage.

Police said three men stormed a house at Savannah Drive, Windy Hill, Arima Old Road, Arouca at around 12.05am.

Members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol led by PC Ramroop received a report from neighbours and surrounded the house.

The bandits saw the police and threatened to kill the homeowner.

Police defused the situation and persuaded the bandits to surrender. They were arrested and taken to the Arouca Police Station for questioning.

Investigators said the men are wanted for a series of shootings in the area.

Arouca CID are continuing enquiries.