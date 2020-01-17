Over 100 locals for rugby workshops

OVER 100 local rugby enthusiasts are expected to benefit from a series of courses and similar programmes, ending Saturday, under the guidance of two training and development managers from Rugby Americas North, the regional governing body for the sport.

Canadian Scott Harland, RAN’s regional training manager, met with TTRFU’s executive committee last Thursday to discuss the ongoing workshops, as well as the union’s activities this year. Harland, over the weekend, worked with veteran local official and president of the TT Rugby Referees Association Anthony Pontiflette to certify him as a World Rugby referee’s educator for TT and the Caribbean.

The courses began with a day-long World Rugby level-one officiating programme on Sunday at Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair. Yesterday, Harland, along with members of the TTRFU’s executive committee conducted a site visit of the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, the venue expected to host rugby sevens action at the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Training will restart Tuesday and Wednesday with a World Rugby strength and conditioning course, at Nelson Mandela Park, followed by an active course, a day later at the same venue.

The series will end on Saturday with a World Rugby level-one coaching at hosted by Rainbow Sports and Culture Club, and led by its president Rudolph Jack, at the Marabella Recreation Ground, from 8 am-5 pm.

Erin Kennedy, RAN’s regional development manager, will administer the conditioning, active, and coaching courses, and will provide support for the union’s youth development and Get Into Rugby programmes.

TTRFU president Colin Peters, in a media release, said there was a positive response from the rugby fraternity for the week-long series of activities and said the registration of over 100 people, is in keeping with the union’s goal of “improving the quality of our referees, coaches and players.”

Peters, thanked RAN’s executive committee for providing its top officials to assist in further developing the sport locally. He also thanked the clubs, players, and affiliate bodies rugby fraternity for the “overwhelming response.”