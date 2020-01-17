Kambon to retire as Emancipation Committee chairman

Emancipation Support Committee (ESC)chairman Khafra Kambon. -

Khafra Kambon will retire as the chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee of TT (ESCTT). Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada has been appointed as his replacement. This was announced via a press release on the committee’s Facebook page on Friday. His retirement will become effective on February 26, it said.

He has been the organisation’s chair since its inception in 1992.

The release added, “His experience and wisdom will not be lost to the board, however. In addition to performing any required tasks, he has accepted the appointment of senior advisor on Pan African Affairs to continue strengthening the links between TT, the African Diaspora and the African continent.

“He will also continue to lead the organisation’s work on racial justice and human rights, with the human rights of undocumented migrants, particularly those from the African continent, Haiti and other Caribbean countries as a special point of focus.”

Uzoma-Wadada is the holder of a MSc in Agriculture and Rural Development, it added. She has been the organisation’s executive director for the past 15 years and has worked with other “development-oriented civil society organisations particularly the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) and the Caribbean Network for Integrated Rural Development (CNIRD),” it said.

The ESCTT will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Black Power Revolution this year. The release said the anniversary will be observed “through educational fora, visual and performance arts, mass media and every available means of projecting information.”