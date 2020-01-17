Judgement reserved in Fyzabad murder appeal Accused husband, hit man, say trial judge made errors

JUDGMENT has been reserved in the appeal of a husband who hired someone to kill his ex-wife in 2006 and her new lover, and the hit man, both of whom were convicted and sentenced to hang in July 2017.

Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Prakash Moosai and Mark Mohammed on Thursday reserved their ruling in the appeals of Basdeo Ramlochan and Siewkumar Chankar Persad.

The two men were convicted of the murder of Ramlochan’s ex-wife Sunita on October 15, 2006. Persad was the hired killer who was paid $30,000 to kill the woman and her new lover, Rahim Abraham.

Ramlochan, 29, divorced her husband and lived with Abraham, 46, a foreign used car dealer. The couple was shot dead in their St John’s Trace, Avocat Village, Fyzabad, home, minutes after they returned from a trip to the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas.

Ramlochan’s 11-year-old daughter, who was at home at the time, was unharmed.

The ex-husband was arrested at his home hours after the murder, while Persad was arrested days later. Evidence led at the trial included interviews both men had with the police in which they spoke about efforts being made to get someone to kill Sunita.

In their appeal, argued by attorneys Jagdeo Singh and Renuka Rambhajan, the men complained of the trial judge’s directions to the jury, in particular his failure to separate the case against both men, although they were charged on the principle of joint-enterprise. Singh argued that the judge had a duty to identify the differences in the evidence against the men.

He also argued that each man’s conviction was unsafe because of other errors made by the judge by failing to properly direct the jury.

Although admitting that the trial judge did not give a “full and proper direction,” special prosecutor Travers Sinanan said, “There is no perfect summation.”

He insisted that the judge went through the evidence at the trial and reminded the jury to treat each man separately. And while also admitting that the judge did fall short in the other areas complained of, Sinanan said it “doesn’t take away from the totality of the direction.”

After hearing submissions from both the State and the two men’s attorneys, the three judges reserved their decision to a date to be fixed.