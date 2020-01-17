In 25 years of CSM, no female crown

Kavita Ramkissoon -

IN its 25 years, the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition has never been won by a woman.

But five semi-finalists – Kavita Ramkissoon, Navita Mahato, Sangeeta Harrypersad, Reshma Ramlal and Nisha Ramsook – hope to break through the ceiling this year.

Each is very much in the spotlight with her 2020 song, and taking the Carnival season by storm.

Ramkissoon, 36, is one to look out for with the song Stop Playing Games. When asked whether she thinks she can create history and win the competition, a confident Ramkissoon was all smiles, saying she is doing everything in her power to take the title this year.

“I believe that the music is sweeping the country and people are enjoying the constructive lyrics and good rhythm, and this is what I am bringing to the competition,” she said.

Ramkissoon’s song, composed by Nigel Gobin, deals with infidelity. She sings, “But I love him and I need him, I wish he would stop playing games, even though he drives me insane. He tell meh he finish work after ten...But he sit down by the bar with his friends. And every time I call he phone. People laughing and I home alone.”

Ramkissoon has been in the finals of CSM two years and in the semi-finals of four occasions.

“When music is in your blood then no one can hold you back,” she said. After the 2019 competition, Ramkissoon was invited to perform in Miami and in Canada. She toured throughout 2019, also performing in Guyana, Suriname and St Lucia. CSM, she said, provided a platform for her to launch her career in chutney soca. “I won in many ways by entering this Carnival competition,” she said.

Ramkissoon looks up to Indian folk singer the late Kanchan and the Calypso Queen of the world, Calypso Rose.

"These two women have fans across the divide here in TT and they are both international artistes," she said.

Mahato is no stranger to the entertainment industry. Born into a family of musicians (the Mahatos of Melobugz fame), she knows the chutney stage. “I believe I can win the hearts of the judges,” Mahato said.

Noted for her melodious voice as she sings songs from Bollywood films shown in TT, Mahato is the lead singer of the Workshop 868 Orchestra, under the guidance of Bobby Mohan. Her traditional chutney song Choday Balam, is now playing regularly on radio.

Harrypersad, aka D’Songstar, from Clarke Road, Penal, is singing Ven Wuka Man, written by Krishna Maharaj. She started at mandirs in her village.

“When I was a child, my uncles and aunts gave me money to sing their favourite chutney songs. Since I was a child I have been earning a wage for singing," she said.

Harrypersad said she wanted to do a song about Vene men as "a lot of the male artistes were singing songs about the Vene woman.” Harrypersad is now one of the frontline singers for the Illusionz Crossover Band.

Ramlal, aka Warrior Princess, is no stranger to the finals of this contest, having been there twice and in the semis eight times. This year she is singing Strong Man, written by her son Amir Ramjattan.

The very outspoken Ramlal said she is definitely feeling the vibes of Carnival and is hoping to create history by winning the title.

“I am now performing every weekend for fetes throughout the country and I believe I can make a difference to CSM this year,” she said.

Ramlal studied Indian classical music at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Music, under the tutorship of India-based Dr Rasika Ek Bote. She is following in the footsteps of her late father Gobin Boodram, a versatile saxophonist. She performed with the bands 3Veni and Naya Zamana in the past.

Ramsook, 31, from Bamboo Settlement, Valsayn, already has an award from CSM. In 2015 its promoter,

George Singh, awarded her the Best Newcomer title. This year she is doing her own composition, Sweet Tassa, which is popular on radio.

“I am excited about this year’s competition, I feel I have what it takes to beat my competition this year,” she said.