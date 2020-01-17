Former journalist charged with stealing Ian Alleyne’s $

Akile Simon -

Moments after facing a magistrate for allegedly stealing $10,000 from his boss, Crime Watch host Ian Alleyne, former newspaper journalist Akile Simon collapsed, apparently suffering a seizure, inside the prisoners’ holding bay at the Chaguanas magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

He was taken to the Chaguanas health facility where he was seen by a doctor. Simon, 36, is said to be in a stable condition.

He and another worker, Sheldon Ramnath, appeared before senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan.

A charge of larceny servant of $10,000 was read to them. Simon pleaded not guilty while Ramnath pleaded guilty.

The court heard that only $2,500 was recovered. Attorney Taradath Singh, who represented the men, said Ramnath was having financial problems and admitted to taking the money. Ramnath, he said, was also the owner of a small business that was not doing well and he did not have the money to pay his workers.

He said his client was apologetic for his actions.

It is alleged that Alleyne had the money in his car at the parking lot of the Crime Watch studio at Endeavour Road, Chaguanas last Friday. He later discovered the money missing.

A report was made to the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department and, after investigations, Simon and Ramnath were arrested.

The magistrate ordered that the men's criminal records be checked before passing sentence.

Both men were remanded into police custody. However, reports are that just minutes after being in the holding bay, Simon collapsed.

The case was adjourned to Monday.