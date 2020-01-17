Duncan joins Kaiso House cast

Aaron Duncan -

AARON DUNCAN is now on the cast of Kaiso House calypso tent for Carnival 2020.

Duncan will perform his Why Are We Here, when the tent opens on January 31 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The talented 16-year-old artiste said that he is excited to be on the tent’s stage.

“I’m very excited to be a part of Kaiso House for 2020. I can’t wait to get on the stage, people can look forward to a great show,” Duncan said in a media release.

He said he intends to make full use of the wisdom of the tent’s veteran acts including, Brother Valentino, Brother Mudada, Poser and Explainer.

“I look forward to observing these great men and learning from them. Not just the legends but the younger ones as well. It will be a great experience,” Duncan said.

Kaiso House first opened its doors nearly three decades ago at NCIW Hall, Upper Henry Street, Port of Spain in 1992. Calypso icons the late Mystic Prowler (Roy Lewis) and Shadow (Winston Bailey) are among a long list who have passed through the tent.

Sparrow (Slinger Francisco), Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson), Calypso Rose (Linda McCartha Monica Sandy-Lewis) and SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) are among the living legends to perform at Kaiso House over those 28 years.

Among this year's cast are four former National Calypso monarchs: Singing Sandra (2003); Karene Asche (2011), Duane O’Connor (2012) and Chuck Gordon (2014 & 2015).

Asche, another young, formidable member of the cast, and who also recently regained the Regional Female Calypso crown, is singing Winners Never Quit. The 2019 National Calypso Monarch runner-up said she went to Montserrat, where the competition was held in December, with one goal in mind.

“I say yuh know what I going back for meh crown. So I did just that. Sometimes when you leave your country to be judged outside of Trinidad that’s when you really test your true skills to see how good you are. Indeed, I represented TT the best way I could and I have regained the crown,” Asche said.

Kaiso House 2020 cast:

Aaron Duncan

Black Sage (Phillip Murray)

Brother Mudada (Allan Fortune)

Brother Musa (Anson Alleng)

Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba)

Brother Valentino (Anthony Emrold Phillip)

Brown Boy (Knolly Brown)

Bunny B (Neville Brown)

Calypso Kerr (Carlton Kerr)

Chromatics (Richard Rajkumar)

Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon)

Dee Diamond (Deneison Moses)

Duane O’Connor

Explainer (Winston Henry)

Jumaane Cox

Kevin Dodds

Lady Aeisha (Elizabeth George)

Lani K (Jalani Kojo)

Lasana (Denis Cox)

Marvellous Marva (Marva Joseph)

Mistah Shak (Selvon Noel)

Poser (Sylvester Lockhart)

Sharlan Bailey

Shanaqua (Rachael Fortune)

Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington)

Sista Ava (Ruth Ava Sam Shallow)

Slasher (Johann Duncan)

Snakey (Heaven Charles)

Spicey (Tammico Moore)

Young Poser (Vivian Lockhart)