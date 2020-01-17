BPTT, Renegades launch 50th with free concert

BPTT and the BPTT Renegades Steel Orchestra are celebrating 50 years of sponsorship this year. To launch the golden anniversary, BPTT and the band will host, Beethoven Meets Renegades – A Classic Steel Experience at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's on January 20 from 7 pm.

A limited number of complimentary tickets will be made available to the public for collection at Queen’s Hall box office.

At the concert, the band will showcase a repertoire of Beethoven’s various movements, prior to their upcoming tour of France from January 22–February 4, at the annual classical music festival entitled, Folle Journée de Nantes.

The concert at Queen’s Hall presents a rare opportunity to experience the homegrown talent that the band shares with the world on the national instrument, a media release said.

Colin Greaves, president BP Renegades said in the release, “The concert is really our gift to the nation, as TT may not have the opportunity to experience our performances whilst on tour.”

The first sponsorship contract between Renegades and BPTT heritage company Amoco was signed in 1970 by George Beckles, Lennard “Boldface” Patrick, Fitzroy McKain by the then Amoco president Orvell Gaither.

The release said, "The partnership mirrors the intricate history of TT’s natural resource and the oil drums in which it was sold. In the same way that TT’s history in energy has created an enduring legacy for the nation, the relationship between BPTT and the BP Renegades has been and continues to be a fruitful partnership."

Commenting on the landmark sponsorship anniversary, Claire Fitzpatrick, regional president BPTT said, “This truly is a defining moment for both the band and for BPTT. It is a testament to a relationship that has been sustained through our heritage companies Amoco, BP Amoco and later BP. The band is absolutely amazing and I wish them the very best at this year’s National Panorama competition.”

The BP Renegades Steel Orchestra has won the National Panorama title 11 times with one hattrick – 1982, 1984, 1985, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2018 and in 2019.

BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra has also won 11 Junior Panorama titles.