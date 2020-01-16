[UPDATE] Triple murder in Arima

Crime scene investigators search around the house at Demerara Road, Wallerfield where three men were killed early Thursday morning. - ROGER JACOB

As investigations continue into the early-morning triple murder at Demerara Road, Wallerfield, police have identified the three victims. They are 24-year-old Nyron Samuel (not 19 as previously published), 19-year-old Dimitri Cust and 16-year-old Jordan Archibald.

The murders happened at around 1 am on Thursday.

A fourth person, 28-year-old Marlon Cust, was also shot but is in critical condition at hospital.

Reports are that the victims were asleep when men, dressed as police officers, arrived in a white Nissan X-Trail.

Several shots were fired and the assailants fled the scene.

Newsday will bring you additional details as they become available.