Top of the table Defence Force stumble Central FC, Rangers register wins in Pro League as..

These players vie for the ball during the TT Pro League match between Police FC and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Couva. Rangers won 2-1. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

CENTRAL FC and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers recorded victories while, Defence Force dropped their first points of the campaign but remain on top of the table when action continued in the TT Pro League on Tuesday.

The Army/ Coast Guard combination winning streak ended after missing an opportunity to increase their gap on top of the table after being held to a 1-1 draw against San Juan Jabloteh, at the Hasley Crawford Stadium. Jabloteh opened the scoring in the 25th minute from Justin Araujo Wilson and six minutes later Shaquille Bertrand’s header equalised for the “Teteron Boys”.

Despite several goal scoring opportunities for both teams, the match ended in a draw. Defence Force move on to 13 points from five matches while, Jabloteh are on five points from six games.

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers skipper Jamal Creighton tapped in the early goal from an Aikim Andrews assist in the eighth minute. Police FC were awarded a penalty five minutes later and the league’s leading scorer Keion Wilson made no mistake in scoring his sixth goal of the season. Rangers’ Samuel Delice scored the eventual winner in the 62nd minute with a low shot past keeper Adrian Foncette. Even though the lawmen lost the match, they remain second on ten points which is one point more than third placed Rangers.

In the only match that was played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, AC Port of Spain edged Cunupia Fc 1-0 via Rashad Hyacenth tenth minute penalty for their second victory thus far in the league.

Playing in damped conditions, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Central FC started the match with a lot of confidence. They were awarded for their efforts in the 25th minute as Sean Bonval calmly finished a well-drilled Shackiel Henry cross. Five minutes later, Central almost extended their lead when Che Benny spotted Morvant/ Caledonia United’s goalkeeper Katibi Kolapo off his line, but his lob went inches wide of the goalpost. However, on the hour mark, Bonval scored his second goal of the match when he slapped home a well-disguised through ball from Henry making it two-nil. Caledonia’s Aaron Richard cut the lead to 2-1 with his 84th minute strike but it was little too late for the Stallions.

A second half brace from striker Kerville Jeremiah sealed an emphatic victory for Point Fortin Civic over their Southern counterparts Club Sando 3-0.

Defender Kern Edwards opened the scoring with a smooth left foot shot in the six-yard box from a corner in the 28th minute. Point Fortin’s second goal came from another corner as “Tallo” Jeremiah towering header was too much for goalkeeper Kelvin Henry to handle. Then, in minute 71 there was mix up between Sando’s defender Tekay Hoyce and goalie Henry at the back. This allowed Tallo to bully his way in between them and slipped it home for the three-nil victory.