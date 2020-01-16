Suspected kidnapper dies, Dr Naidoo discharged from hospital

Dr Prem Naidoo -

One of the men suspected of kidnapping doctors Rudradeva Sharma and Prem Naidoo has died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police have identified him as Akeem Marine, one of three men who were under police guard at the hospital after the car they and the doctors were in, crashed on the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Tuesday night. Sharma, 38, died at the scene. The other occupants were taken to the hospital. Newsday learnt, 37-year-old Naidoo has since been discharged.

One of the other suspects has also been discharged and remains in police custody. The third is still at hospital in serious condition.

More on this as information becomes available.