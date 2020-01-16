Relatives of PoS murder victim: What's the gain?

- ANGELO_MARCELLE

"WHAT is the gain?" This was the question asked by a relative of Aaron "Max" Broomes, 29, who was one of two men shot dead by gunmen along Queen Street, Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon.

Police reported that the gunmen shot Broomes and Kayode "Toes" Donowa several times before running to a white Nissan Tiida car, which drove off. Donowa died at the scene and Broomes died at the Port of Spain General Hospital. A woman, Shakira Moona, was also shot and wounded in the shooting. She has since been treated and discharged.

Member of the Inter Agency Task Force intercepted the car and engaged in a shoot-out with the gunmen. The men escaped on foot but three men matching the description of the shooters were later held in Picton Road, Laventille. The men remained in police custody Thursday.

National Security Minister Stuart Young at the post-Cabinet media conference described the incident as a "hit".

Broomes' relatives spoke with the media on Thursday at the Forensic Science Centre, Port of Spain.

"He wasn't no criminal or no gunman. He was a family man. And they take him from me," said one relative before sobbing.

"What is the gain in it? What is the gain you keep killing each other? What is the gain from the senseless killings?" another relative asked rhetorically.