PowerGen, SSCL renew partnership

Officials of the Secondary Schools Cricket League and PowerGen renew their partnership. -

POWERGEN and the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) have renewed their partnership for the 2020 season.

“This will be the 24th consecutive year of sponsorship, almost certainly the longest sponsorship relationship in TT,” according to a press release by the SSCL.

The release added, “This year also marks PowerGen’s 25th anniversary of operations in TT. PowerGen’s representatives once more expressed their satisfaction with the operations, administration, accountability and governance of the SSCL.”

The SSCL national executive expressed sincere thanks on behalf of the Ministry of Education, SSCL and the schoolchildren for PowerGen’s continued investment in sports and education, developing our human capital.

The SSCL premiership, south championship and north championship competitions will bowl off on Tuesday. The premiership is a highly anticipated competition as it features the top eight schools in TT. The premiership this year will include defending champions Hillview College, Naparima College, Fatima College, St Mary’s College, St Benedict’s College, Shiva Boys Hindu College, along with both Presentation College Chaguanas and San Fernando.