New board in place at TTT

State-owned television TTT has a new board in place. A release from the Ministry of Communications said Minister Donna Cox presented instruments of appointment to the new board members at the ministry office in Lady Young Road, Morvant.

The new board comprises chairman Ronda Francis, vice chairman Nadira Lyder, Lynette Quamina-Nurse, Renatta Bissoondath, Lisa Morales-Wilson, Ronald Huggins, Nicholette Johnson, John Victor, Keron Seebaran, Sandra Frank and Avian Parks.

Francis, the ministry said, is a communications and external affairs professional with 20 years’ experience developing and leading social initiatives and government and stakeholder engagement strategies in both public and private sectors.

Minister Cox also took the time to meet with the new board members and held a productive discussion on the way forward for TTT.