Lotto agents threaten shutdown

The TT Lotto Agents Association (TTLAA) has planned a nation-wide shutdown of all agents on Friday, after it said the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) failed to address its concerns.

Dean Persad, a director of the association, said it was fed up of the ill treatment by the state agency.

Last December, the TTLAA made the threat of a shutdown as it claimed the NLCB failed to deal with the suppression of agents of machines, verification of deposits and bank fees among other issues.

Persad said the NLCB has forced their hand in the matter.

He said, “The action is in disgust over the NLCB’s tardiness in addressing the issues. We are totally fed up with the NLCB.”

He added that it was not the first time the association had tried to get the attention of the relevant authorities.

Persad said, “Nobody is paying attention to us. We are totally fed up.

“They (the NLCB) are doing things on their own.”

Persad claimed the association had written to NLCB chairman Eustace Nancis but was yet to receive feedback.

Persad also threatened a week’s shutdown of all agents if the matter remained unresolved.

Other concerns raised by the TTLAA include safe night deposits, an increase of the weekly fee from $8 to $100, outstanding contracts, annual financial statements, illegal setting up of lotto machines, machines that are in close proximity to each other and a stifled commission of eight per cent.

Nancis however, told Newsday on Wednesday that Persad had not communicated his threat of a shutdown to the NLCB.

Nancis said, “I am only learning of a shutdown from you (Newsday). We dealt with the matter in the public domain last year."