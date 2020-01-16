Angus Eve named TT Under-17 men’s coach

Club Sando coach Angus Eve

FORMER national midfielder Angus Eve has been named coach of the TT men's Under-17 football team.

Eve, who played over 100 times for TT between 1994 and 2005, will have Keith Jeffrey and Clyde Leon as his assistant coaches. His former TT team-mate Clayton Ince will the goalkeeping coach, Adarryl John will be the team's trainer and Wesley Webb will serve as the team manager. The physio and the equipment manager has not been named yet.

Since retiring from football, Eve has been coaching for a number of years and has won numerous titles with Naparima College in the Secondary Schools Football League. The former midfielder also coaches Club Sando in the Pro League.