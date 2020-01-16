Doctor, 38, dies in failed abduction

Dr Rudradeva Sharma -

ONE doctor from the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) has died while another was injured when car carrying the two men crashed on the Solomon Hochoy Highway during an abduction attempt on Tuesday night.

Police say Dr Rudradeva Sharma, 38 and Dr Prem Naidoo, 37, had finished their shift at around 10 pm were at Scout House on Rushworth Street when three men bundled them into the trunk of a white Honda CRV SUV at gunpoint and drove off.

Shortly after midnight, the SUV flipped over and crashed at the Macaulay flyover in Claxton Bay, on the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway. Sharma, of Sunset Ridge Avenue, La Romaine, died in the crash. Naidoo, of Palmiste, San Fernando, was taken to the SFGH and discharged on Wednesday after being treated for his injuries.

Contacted for comment, Kiran Singh, cousin of Sharma and president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSACC), dismissed rumours on social media about what led to the incident.

“I have no information about what is going around on social media. These were two medical doctors who just finished their shifts and were going to hang out somewhere. That is all the information I have in this regard.”

Singh said the family was traumatised and words could not begin to express their feelings.

“This is extremely tragic; the family is very emotional. It is sad the way in which 'Rudra' lost his life, as a result of a kidnapping.

“He lost his life in an instant, through the absolute disregard that bandits have for lives. They have no respect for authorities and no respect for human liberties and freedom."

Singh said society had failed its law-abiding citizens.

“We need to ask ourselves as a society, where are we going? This is beyond ridiculous.

“Here we had two young guys giving back to society as doctors, and one person has lost his life.”

Singh said Naidoo, the other doctor, was discharged Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) dismissed claims that the kidnap happened at the hospital, but said security measures there had been reinforced.

Police said the kidnappers were from Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando. Two are being kept for observation at hospital and the other was discharged.

Police added that they found two iPhones that were stolen from the doctors and a 9mm pistol and ammunition at the accident site.